Business brief

The commerce ministry on Friday said one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan here from November 14 to 27.

It was not held last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

''In view of the considerable interest of the participants, the organisers, India Trade Promotion Organisation(ITPO) has made extensive arrangements in terms of providing a dedicated 'Help Desk' to support the new applicants for booking space in the fair,'' it said.

Due to the induction of the New Exhibition Complex of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan, the area of IITF 2021 has been increased to about 73,000 sq metres, which is three times in comparison to the last edition, it added.

Bihar is the 'Partner State' whereas Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are the 'Focus States' in the fair. Over 2,000 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate with a large range of products and services. As many as 23 states, UTs and 34 central ministries, commodity boards, PSUs, PSBs and government departments are participating in this event.

So far, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Turkey, Sri Lanka and UAE, among others, have confirmed their participation.

The first five days of IITF2021 (November 14 to 18) are reserved for business days. The fair will be opened for the general public from November 19 to 27. PTI RR ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)