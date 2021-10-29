Left Menu

Gujarat: Former CMO officials get new postings

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:34 IST
Gujarat: Former CMO officials get new postings
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Das, who had earlier served in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) when Vijay Rupani was the CM, has been appointed the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Ports and Transport Department, while some other bureaucrats have been transferred, a state government notification said on Friday.

Last month, after Bhupendra Patel became the new Chief Minister, Das was moved out of the CMO, where he was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), and was awaiting a regular posting.

Another IAS officer Ashwani Kumar, who used to serve as secretary in Rupani's CMO and was awaiting posting, was appointed secretary in the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department in Gandhinagar, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD.

He would also hold the additional charge of Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat.

Kumar replaced senior IAS officer CV Som, who was appointed as the ACS in the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department in Gandhinagar.

Senior bureacruat JP Gupta, serving in Ahmedabad as the Chief Commissioner of State Tax, was shifted to Gandhinagar as the Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, said the notification.

Gupta was replaced by Milind Torawane, who was till now serving as secretary (economic affairs) in the finance department, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021