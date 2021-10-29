Gujarat: Former CMO officials get new postings
Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Das, who had earlier served in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) when Vijay Rupani was the CM, has been appointed the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Ports and Transport Department, while some other bureaucrats have been transferred, a state government notification said on Friday.
Last month, after Bhupendra Patel became the new Chief Minister, Das was moved out of the CMO, where he was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), and was awaiting a regular posting.
Another IAS officer Ashwani Kumar, who used to serve as secretary in Rupani's CMO and was awaiting posting, was appointed secretary in the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department in Gandhinagar, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD.
He would also hold the additional charge of Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat.
Kumar replaced senior IAS officer CV Som, who was appointed as the ACS in the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department in Gandhinagar.
Senior bureacruat JP Gupta, serving in Ahmedabad as the Chief Commissioner of State Tax, was shifted to Gandhinagar as the Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, said the notification.
Gupta was replaced by Milind Torawane, who was till now serving as secretary (economic affairs) in the finance department, it added.
