Left Menu

J-K cultural troupe to perform 'Ram Leela' in Ayodhya for 1st time

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:44 IST
J-K cultural troupe to perform 'Ram Leela' in Ayodhya for 1st time
  • Country:
  • India

A cultural troupe from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will perform 'Ramleela' for the first time in Ayodhya on November 5, officials said on Friday.

Troupes from different states and Union Territories as well as other nations have been invited to perform the Ramayana in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali.

Durga Natak Mandli of Reasi will be the first troupe from Jammu and Kashmir to perform Ramleela in Ayodhya, officials said.

Sanjeev Khajuria, president of the Durga Natak Mandli, is heading a team of 40 artistes, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh, who himself is the recipient coveted Sahitya Akademy award, has assured the artistes that all their requirements will be fulfilled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021