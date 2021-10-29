PM Modi is 24-carat gold, his ways of facing challenges should be taught as case study in management schools: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister faced numerous challenges during his 20-year journey as a head of government and the way he tackled them should be taught as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance" in management schools. He was addressing a valedictory session organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades as head of government - as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister.

Singh said that true leadership is known by its intention and integrity and in both these PM Modi is "24 carat gold". He said there is no stain of corruption against the Prime Minister.

"If we look at PM Modi's journey of twenty years, e will find new challenges kept coming in front of him continuously. The ways how he dealt with those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance." Singh also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for launching 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana' to connect villages across the country with quality roads.

"PM Modi created a new definition of urban planning in Gujarat," he said. He also said that the Prime Minister ensured the progress of Gujarat based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Talking about the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said there was apprehension that it will be almost impossible to repeal it but a decision was taken by the Modi government. (ANI)