Left Menu

PM Modi is 24-carat gold, his ways of facing challenges should be taught as case study in management schools: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister faced numerous challenges during his 20-year journey as a head of government and the way he tackled them should be taught as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance" in management schools.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:57 IST
PM Modi is 24-carat gold, his ways of facing challenges should be taught as case study in management schools: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister faced numerous challenges during his 20-year journey as a head of government and the way he tackled them should be taught as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance" in management schools. He was addressing a valedictory session organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades as head of government - as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister.

Singh said that true leadership is known by its intention and integrity and in both these PM Modi is "24 carat gold". He said there is no stain of corruption against the Prime Minister.

"If we look at PM Modi's journey of twenty years, e will find new challenges kept coming in front of him continuously. The ways how he dealt with those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance." Singh also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for launching 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana' to connect villages across the country with quality roads.

"PM Modi created a new definition of urban planning in Gujarat," he said. He also said that the Prime Minister ensured the progress of Gujarat based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Talking about the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said there was apprehension that it will be almost impossible to repeal it but a decision was taken by the Modi government. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021