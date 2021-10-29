Left Menu

Jammu's first-ever 'I love Jammu' selfie point inaugurated

The citys first-ever selfie point is part of a project initiated by the Jammu Smart City Limited, officials said. She said many projects related to urban mobility and infrastructure are coming under the Jammu Smart City mission.Soon after the inauguration, the selfie-point witnessed a large turnout of visitors from across all age groups.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:58 IST
A selfie point with an installation -- 'I love Jammu' -- set up at B C Road in this city was inaugurated by CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited Anvy Lavasa on Friday. The city's first-ever selfie point is part of a project initiated by the Jammu Smart City Limited, officials said. The other important components of the project include setting up water curtains, bus bays, drinking water ATMs, bollard lights, ulata chatta, tabletop, fixed kiosks, solid waste management dustbins, footpath and pedestrian facilities.

Lavasa said that such projects will bring a neat and clean look to the city.

''The selfie point will serve a dual purpose of popularizing the city among tourists as well as help the citizens feel the need to keep their city clean," she added. She said many projects related to urban mobility and infrastructure are coming under the Jammu Smart City mission.

Soon after the inauguration, the selfie-point witnessed a large turnout of visitors from across all age groups.

