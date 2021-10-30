13-year-old boy drowns in canal in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:04 IST
A 13-year-old boy drowned in a canal in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.
The deceased, Sahil Sadashiv Warkar, a resident of Bitoli village under Parseoni tehsil, was washing his hands when he slipped and fell into the canal, a police official said.
The body was fished out with the help of the police and sent for postmortem, he said.
A case of accidental death was registered by the police.
