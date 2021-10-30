Left Menu

Two killed, four injured in knife attack by neighbour in Bhiwandi town

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:50 IST
Two persons were killed and four members of a family, including three children, were injured when their neighbour attacked them with a knife on Friday morning in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, police said.

The gruesome incident, triggered by a petty quarrel, took place in the Gaibi Nagar area of Bhiwandi and the accused, Mohammad Ansarul Haque Lukman Ansari, 45, has been arrested, a senior official from the Shanti Nagar police station said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Kamruzma Ansari, 42, and Imtiaz Mohammad Juber Khan, 35.

The injured, including three children aged between 11 and 6 years - all members of the same family and related to Kamruzma Ansari - were admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

The police said some days back, one of the injured persons, a woman aged 36 and related to Kamruzma Ansari, had passed some critical remarks against the accused, who lived in their neighbourhood.

Angered over the same, the accused this morning attacked Kamruzama Ansari who was standing at the entrance of his house with a knife and when his neighbour Imtiaz Khan intervened, he attacked him too, the police said.

Both the victims died on the spot after sustaining severe stab wounds, they said.

When four members of the Kamruzama Ansari family tried to stop accused Mohammad Ansari, he attacked them too, leaving them injured, the police said.

As tension prevailed in the area following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed to maintain peace.

