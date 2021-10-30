Left Menu

Need for like-minded countries to cooperate on Indo-Pacific gathering traction: FS Shringla

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 01:08 IST
Need for like-minded countries to cooperate on Indo-Pacific gathering traction: FS Shringla
The need for like-minded countries to cooperate on the strategic Indo-Pacific region is clearly gathering traction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the top European Union leaders here during which conversations indicated similar sentiments.

The issue of Indo-Pacific came up during Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said during a press conference.

Both presidents Leyen and Michel spoke about the importance they attach to the Indo-Pacific and in general and working with India in particular, he said, adding that there was a recognition that the European Union had introduced a strategy paper on the Indo-Pacific, amidst China's aggressive moves in the region.

The leaders felt that this is something that is to discuss further and Prime Minister Modi did offer that the presidents could send a high-level delegation to India to discuss and share notes and experiences, and then perhaps even set up a task force that can take cooperation on the Indo-Pacific with the EU forward, the official said.

Increasingly, the resilience on the need for like-minded countries to cooperate on the Indo-Pacific is clearly gathering traction, Shringla said.

Prime Minister Modi's conversations with leaders tended to indicate similar attraction and momentum in that regard, he said.

Several European Union member states like France, Germany, the Netherlands have already introduced papers and strategy papers on the Indo-Pacific, they have a policy on the Indo-Pacific, Shringla added.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

Beijing is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. It has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

