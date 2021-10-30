France, U.S. agree to start dialogue on arms export issues
France and the United States agreed on Friday to explore making arms export rules more effective, addressing a long-running source of friction as their leaders met for the first time since a spat over a U.S. pact with Britain and Australia.
"The presidents intend to launch a U.S.-France defense trade strategic dialogue to foster a shared view on defense market access and export issues," the two sides said in a joint statement after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
