Detained Sudanese officials, including health minister, released -Al Arabiya TV
Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 01:21 IST
A number of detained Sudanese officials including the health minister have been released, Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. No independent confirmation was immediately available.
The military takeover on Monday brought a halt to Sudan's transition to democracy, two years after a popular uprising toppled long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
