Lebanon's PM calls on information minister to make the right decision
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:19 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the country's information minister, George Kordahi, to make the right decision to preserve the national interest on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia expelled the Lebanese ambassador and recalled its ambassador over Kordahi's remarks about the Yemen war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- Kordahi
- Najib Mikati
- George Kordahi
- Lebanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yemen: Dialogue and compromise ‘only way forward’
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilizes in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - interior ministry