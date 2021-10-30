Left Menu

USTR Katherine Tai to visit India in November

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:20 IST
USTR Katherine Tai to visit India in November
  • Country:
  • United States

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to India next month, her office announced here.

Tai, the top trade official of the Biden Administration, will reach New Delhi on November 22 from South Korea. She will begin her Asia trip from Tokyo on November 15, the USTR said on Friday.

''United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners,'' it said.

Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on November 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021