BRIEF-Acting U.S. FDA Chief: Vaccinating kids will bring us closer to normalcy

* ACTING U.S. FDA COMMISSIONER WOODCOCK SAYS VACCINATING YOUNGER CHILDREN AGAINST COVID-19 WILL BRING US CLOSER TO RETURNING TO NORMALCY

* FDA OFFICIAL MARKS SAYS NO EVIDENCE COVID-19 VACCINES HAVE ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FERTILITY * MARKS SAYS WE ARE A FEW MONTHS OFF FROM VACCINES FOR CHILDREN UNDER 5 YEARS OLD (Reporting By Michael Erman)

