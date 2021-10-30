Prince Andrew seeks dismissal of accuser Giuffre's lawsuit
Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Britain's Prince Andrew on Friday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17, more than two decades ago.
The Duke of York's request was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Surprised? Not really': Confident Basilashvili reaches Indian Wells semis; Tennis: Britain's Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells and more
Tennis-Britain's Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 407.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain records 43,423 new COVID cases, 148 deaths and more