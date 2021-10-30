Lebanon's Hariri says Hezbollah responsible for rift with Saudi
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:54 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Friday that Iran-backed Hezbollah was responsible for the rift with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
"The responsibility, first and foremost, in this regard lies with Hezbollah, and its professed hostility towards the Arabs and the Arab Gulf states," the Sunni politician said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- Arab
- Saad Hariri
- Gulf
- Sunni
- Arabs
- Lebanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Tunisia's Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilizes in Lebanon
Tennis-Tunisia's Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency