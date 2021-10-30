Lebanon's Hariri says Hezbollah responsible for rift with Saudi

Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Friday that Iran-backed Hezbollah was responsible for the rift with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

"The responsibility, first and foremost, in this regard lies with Hezbollah, and its professed hostility towards the Arabs and the Arab Gulf states," the Sunni politician said in a tweet.

