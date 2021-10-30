UN Sudan envoy urges Rapid Support Force chief to avoid confrontation with protesters
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:56 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Nations' Special Representative in Sudan said on Twitter on Friday that he met with Rapid Support Force Chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, urging him to avoid confrontation during planned protests on October 30th.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement