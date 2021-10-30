Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to Maine vaccine mandate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 03:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away healthcare workers seeking a religious exemption to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the latest battle over vaccination to reach the justices.

The court rejected a request made by nine unnamed plaintiffs who identified themselves as healthcare workers who object to receiving the shots on religious grounds. The court previously rejected challenges to vaccine mandates in New York and Indiana, though those cases did not involve religious objections.

