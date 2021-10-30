U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to Maine vaccine mandate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 03:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away healthcare workers seeking a religious exemption to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the latest battle over vaccination to reach the justices.
The court rejected a request made by nine unnamed plaintiffs who identified themselves as healthcare workers who object to receiving the shots on religious grounds. The court previously rejected challenges to vaccine mandates in New York and Indiana, though those cases did not involve religious objections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maine
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- Indiana
- New York
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1st of a dozen Afghan evacuees arrives in Maine
Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time
U.S. Supreme Court justice rejects challenge to Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. Supreme Court justice rejects challenge to Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Police aided illegal marijuana operation in Maine, feds say