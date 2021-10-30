Left Menu

12 automakers urge California senators to oppose union EV tax credit

30-10-2021
Senior executives at 12 major international automakers on Friday urged California's two U.S. senators to oppose a proposal to give union-made electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax credit.

The automakers including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Co and BMW AG, which said in 2020 they collectively employed over 9,000 California residents and generated $19.7 billion for the state's economy, asked Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla in a letter seen by Reuters "to oppose any federally funded EV consumer incentives that do not treat California’s auto workers as equal to every other American auto worker."

