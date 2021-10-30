Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan -al-Hadath TV
CAIRO, Oct 30 (REUTERS) - Telecommunication services were interrupted in Sudan, the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based al-Hadath television channel said on Saturday, hours before a planned protest by opponents of what they say is a military coup.
