UK special representative for Sudan says security forces must respect Sudanese right to protest- tweet

CAIRO, Oct 30 (REUTERS) - The United Kingdom special representative to Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather said on Saturday that security forces must respect Sudanese people's right to protest, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office cited him on its Arabic Twitter account as saying. He added "today, many Sudanese will demonstrate in the streets.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-10-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 06:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

CAIRO, Oct 30 (REUTERS) - The United Kingdom special representative to Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather said on Saturday that security forces must respect Sudanese people's right to protest, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office cited him on its Arabic Twitter account as saying.

He added "today, many Sudanese will demonstrate in the streets. It is essential that the security forces respect freedom and the right to express opinion... The security services and their leaders will be held accountable for any violence against demonstrators".

