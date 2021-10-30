Left Menu

10 US states sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine rule

Ten states have filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Bidens COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri on Friday.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 30-10-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 06:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Ten states have filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri on Friday. The states asked a federal judge to block Biden's requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power. “If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. ''The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that's why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.” New Hampshire's Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged but that the benefits “do not justify violating the law.'' Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

Florida filed a separate lawsuit against the federal mandate on Thursday. That lawsuit also alleged the president doesn't have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

