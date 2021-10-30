Blinken says any violence against peaceful Sudan demonstrators 'unacceptable' - tweet
- Country:
- Egypt
CAIRO, Oct 30 (REUTERS) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Sudan’s security forces must respect human rights and that any violence against peaceful demonstrators is "unacceptable". He said in a Twitter post that the United States continues to stand with "Sudan’s people in their nonviolent struggle for democracy".
Opponents of a military coup in Sudan have called for nationwide protests on Saturday to demand the restoration of a civilian-led government to put the country back on a path to democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CAIRO
- State
- United States
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- Sudan
ALSO READ
Saudi foreign minister and U.S. Counterpart discuss Iranian nuclear program - statement
Fourteen U.S. state attorneys general press Facebook on vaccine disinformation
US returns to UN Human Rights Council, Blinken says United States will advance principles-focused agenda
There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra, says state Deputy CM
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States