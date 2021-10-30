Blinken says any violence against peaceful Sudan demonstrators 'unacceptable' - tweet

CAIRO, Oct 30 (REUTERS) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Sudan’s security forces must respect human rights and that any violence against peaceful demonstrators is "unacceptable". He said in a Twitter post that the United States continues to stand with "Sudan’s people in their nonviolent struggle for democracy".

Opponents of a military coup in Sudan have called for nationwide protests on Saturday to demand the restoration of a civilian-led government to put the country back on a path to democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)