ITBP pays tributes to those who lost their lives for the nation

Indo-Tibetan Border Police organised a day-long commemorative program at National Police Memorial to pay tributes to those who lost their lives for the nation on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:28 IST
Visual of the commemorative program at National Police Memorial organised by ITBP (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Tibetan Border Police organised a day-long commemorative program at National Police Memorial to pay tributes to those who lost their lives for the nation on Friday. Additional Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, posted at the ITBP headquarters here, felicitated the family members of the brave ITBP men who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Director-General of ITBP, Sanjay Arora briefly spoke to ANI and said, "This program is part of a series of events that started on October 21. As part of this event, we remember our martyrs and their courage." ITBP also took to Twitter and informed about the same. The border police tweeted, "Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP and senior officers of the Force and their family members paid tribute to martyrs at the National Police Memorial. #PoliceCommemorationDay."

The wife of deceased constable Anil Rana, who was killed in action, chanted 'Jai Hind' at the National Police Memorial along with two young children. Wife and sons-Akshit and Avikal of CT/GD Anil Rana of ITBP also paid tribute at the National Police Memorial (NPM), New Delhi.

ITBP, via this event, remembered those who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

