Lawyer shot at by 3 assailants in UP

A lawyer was shot at by three assailants in a village here, police said Saturday.

Afzal was shifted to a hospital after the three men opened fire at him on Friday evening in Nagla Rudurpur village that falls under Khatoli police station, they said.

The incident took place when the lawyer was returning to his village from Muzaffarnagar on a bike, they added.

Police suspect old enmity to be the reason behind the attack.

Further investigation in the case is on, they said.

