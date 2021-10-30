Left Menu

Karnataka govt files revised affidavit in SC for deporting Rohingyas

The BJP led Karnataka government filed a revised affidavit in the Supreme Court on the deportation of Rohingyas and retracted from its earlier stand that there is no plan to deport Rohingyas living in Bengaluru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:40 IST
Karnataka govt files revised affidavit in SC for deporting Rohingyas
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP led Karnataka government filed a revised affidavit in the Supreme Court on the deportation of Rohingyas and retracted from its earlier stand that there is no plan to deport Rohingyas living in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Police has not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction. However, 126 Rohingyas have been identified in Karnataka state, the Home Department said in a fresh affidavit.

Karnataka government says it will follow all orders of the court. It had earlier sought dismissal of the petition filed in 2017 by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay for the direction to deport illegal Rohingyas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021