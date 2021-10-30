Karnataka govt files revised affidavit in SC for deporting Rohingyas

The BJP led Karnataka government filed a revised affidavit in the Supreme Court on the deportation of Rohingyas and retracted from its earlier stand that there is no plan to deport Rohingyas living in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Police has not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction. However, 126 Rohingyas have been identified in Karnataka state, the Home Department said in a fresh affidavit.

Karnataka government says it will follow all orders of the court. It had earlier sought dismissal of the petition filed in 2017 by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay for the direction to deport illegal Rohingyas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)