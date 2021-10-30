Left Menu

India reports 14,313 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 14,313 new Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:41 IST
India reports 14,313 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Represenataive Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 14,313 new Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday. Also, 13,543 people recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall recovery count (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,41,175.

"The Active Caseload is presently at 1,61,555. Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the medical bulletin. Meanwhile, India administered 56.71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative vaccination coverage over 105.43 cr, as per the official release.

"The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 Cr (60,70,62,619) cumulative tests," said the official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021