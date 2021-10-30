Left Menu

UP man held for kidnapping, raping minor

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man here has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor, police said Saturday.

The accused and the victim belong to different communities and are residents of the same village, they said.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted on October 20, they added. On the complaint of her father, a case of kidnapping was filed against the man on October 25 at Phephna police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chandra Tiwari said.

The girl was rescued and the accused arrested on Friday, he said.

The victim told police that the accused took her to Maharashtra and raped her.

On the basis of her statement, the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim has been sent to district hospital for medical examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

