Maha: District official caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe from colleague in Palghar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested an animal husbandry officer in Maharashtras Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a colleague for relieving her from duty, an official said on Saturday. The complainant is a woman, who was posted as an animal husbandry officer in Palghar and had been transferred out of the district, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an animal husbandry officer in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a colleague for relieving her from duty, an official said on Saturday. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Sanjit Bhaguram Dhamankar (48), said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Palghar) Navnath Jagtap. The complainant is a woman, who was posted as an animal husbandry officer in Palghar and had been transferred out of the district, the official said. The accused had allegedly demanded of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for relieving her from duty and effecting her transfer procedure, he said. The Palghar unit of the ACB laid a trap at the office of the accused on Friday and arrested him while accepting an advance of Rs 10,000 from the bribe amount, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

