Man sentenced to life term for killing wife in Kota

A special court here sentenced a 32-year-old man for killing his wife three years back and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, a senior officer of the court said on Saturday.Judge Arun Godara convicted Koshal Kishore Nagar, a resident of Ayana town here, for killing Rajkanwar, a government school teacher, in the Itawa town in 2018, Ahsan Ahmad Khan, Assistant director prosecution ADP, Women Atrocities Court, said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:12 IST
Man sentenced to life term for killing wife in Kota
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A special court here sentenced a 32-year-old man for killing his wife three years back and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, a senior officer of the court said on Saturday.

Judge Arun Godara convicted Koshal Kishore Nagar, a resident of Ayana town here, for killing Rajkanwar, a government school teacher, in the Itawa town in 2018, Ahsan Ahmad Khan, Assistant director prosecution (ADP), Women Atrocities Court, said. According to Ramesh Chand, the father of the deceased, Nagar and Rajkanwar were not on good terms with each other even though they had a son, the ADP said. Nagar would frequently thrash his wife and as a result, Rajkanwar had lodged a complaint at Itawa Police Station, following which the local Sub Divisional Magistrate had issued a restraining order against Nagar and warned him against resorting to violence, Khan said.

When he didn't stop with his acts, Ramesh Chand lodged a complaint with the police again on September 17, 2018. The same day, Rajkanwar was visiting her son's school for some official work, the ADP said.

When she was returning from the school on a motorbike driven by one of her students, Nagar confronted her, threw red pepper in the student's eyes, and slashed his wife's throat, he said. Nagar was arrested immediately after the incident and was in judicial custody since the crime. Statements of at least 32 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

