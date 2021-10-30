Left Menu

Tigrayan forces seize strategic town in Ethiopia's Amhara region -spokesperson

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

He added that Tigrayan forces had captured numerous Ethiopian soldiers. Legesse Tulu, the Ethiopian government spokesperson, did not imeediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the TPLF's account of developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

