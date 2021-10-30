Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Saturday and invited him to visit, in a turnaround in relations with the Vatican after negotiations for a papal trip to the predominantly Hindu nation in 2017 failed.
"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Modi said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi to take up Hindu temples vandalisation issue in Bangladesh
B'desh Hindu temples vandalisation: Security beefed up for Durga Puja celebrations, 100 held
18 crude bombs found at Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Khulna
Norrie, Dimitrov advance to semifinals at Indian Wells
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat