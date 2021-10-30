Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Saturday and invited him to visit, in a turnaround in relations with the Vatican after negotiations for a papal trip to the predominantly Hindu nation in 2017 failed.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Modi said on Twitter.

