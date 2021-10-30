UK's Johnson does not rule out French trade dispute action next week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday declined to rule out triggering trade dispute action against France next week in a post-Brexit row over fishing rights which Paris says risks damaging Britain's credibility. I don't rule that out.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday declined to rule out triggering trade dispute action against France next week in a post-Brexit row over fishing rights which Paris says risks damaging Britain's credibility. "If another European country wants to break the TCA – the Trade and Cooperation agreement – then obviously we will have to take steps to protect UK interests," Johnson told Sky News.
"If there is a breach of the treaty or we think there is a breach of the treaty then we will do what is necessary to protect British interests." Asked if he ruled out launching the dispute settlement mechanism next week, he said: "No, of course not. I don't rule that out. But what I think everybody wants to see is a cooperation between the European allies."
