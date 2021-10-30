UK's Johnson calls on Italy to go further on climate finance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to go further in his climate finance commitments to help developing countries adopt clean technology, his Downing Street office said on Saturday.

Meeting on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Rome, hosted by Draghi, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The leaders agreed on the importance of phasing out the use of coal to keep the goal of 1.5 (degrees Celsius) alive."

"The prime minister encouraged Prime Minister Draghi to go further in his climate finance commitments to help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way."

