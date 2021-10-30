Left Menu

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:02 IST
UP man lynched on suspicion of being thief
A man was allegedly lynched by a group of people here on suspicion of being a thief, police said Saturday.

Early on Saturday, police were informed about an unidentified body lying in Krishnapuri Colony that falls under the Katra police station area, Inspector Katra Swaminath said.

During investigation, police found that two alleged thieves had entered the area on Friday night.

Locals caught hold of one of them and beat him to death, the inspector said, adding they fled, leaving his body on the spot.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

