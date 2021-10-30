Kuwait orders senior Lebanese diplomat to leave, recalls envoy from Beirut

Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon's charge d'affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)