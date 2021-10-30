Kuwait orders senior Lebanese diplomat to leave, recalls envoy from Beirut
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:10 IST
Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon's charge d'affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.
The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.
