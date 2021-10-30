Left Menu

Kuwait orders senior Lebanese diplomat to leave, recalls envoy from Beirut

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:10 IST
Kuwait orders senior Lebanese diplomat to leave, recalls envoy from Beirut
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kuwait on Saturday ordered Lebanon's charge d'affaires to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut in protest over comments made by a Lebanese cabinet minister criticizing the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

The senior Lebanese diplomat was given 48 hours to leave Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's official news agency KUNA said, quoting a foreign ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021