Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles aimed at Damascus area -state media

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian air defences on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added. State TV had earlier reported that explosions were heard in the countryside outside Damascus.

Asked about the attack, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media." Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has said previously that it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

