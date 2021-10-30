Severed legs found next to dustbin in Guwahati, probe initiated: Police

Two severed legs, wrapped in a polythene bag, were recovered from near a dustbin in Khanapara area of Guwahati on Saturday, a police officer said.

The legs, first spotted by some local rag pickers, have been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here for examination, he said.

The toes had nail paint on them, leading to the suspicion that they belonged to a woman.

''We have alerted nearby police stations for any report on a missing person. We have also informed our counterparts in neighbouring Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya,'' he said.

An investigation into the case has been initiated, the officer added.

