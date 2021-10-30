Lebanese PM Mikati asked by international contacts not to resign –foreign minister
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's foreign minister said on Saturday international contacts had asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati not to resign over a growing diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states.
Abdullah Bou Habib told reporters after a crisis meeting over the issue that several international partners had told Mikati: "If you are thinking about resignation, take that out of your head." (Reporting By Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mikati
- Saudi Arabia
- Maha
- Gulf
- Najib Mikati
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man held for impregnating tribal woman on pretext of marriage in Maharashtra's Palghar
There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra, says state Deputy CM
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilizes in Lebanon
Fire at Jai Bhim Nagar in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualties reported