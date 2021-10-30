Lebanese PM Mikati asked by international contacts not to resign –foreign minister

Lebanon's foreign minister said on Saturday international contacts had asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati not to resign over a growing diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states.

Abdullah Bou Habib told reporters after a crisis meeting over the issue that several international partners had told Mikati: "If you are thinking about resignation, take that out of your head." (Reporting By Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich)

