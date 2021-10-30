Left Menu

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:12 IST
EU, African leaders to meet on sidelines of G20
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
The French presidency says European Union leaders will meet with African leaders in efforts to further support the continent's poorest economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The informal meeting later Saturday will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at France's embassy in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

Macron told reporters on Friday he expects the G-20 to confirm an additional $100 billion to support Africa's economies.

The money would be provided via the reallocation to African nations of some special drawing rights, a foreign exchange tool used to help finance imports issued by the International Monetary Fund and initially meant to go to advanced economies.

Participants at the meeting will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, as well as African Union President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Heads of state of South Africa and Senegal, Cyril Ramaphosa and Macky Sall, will take part via videoconference, the Elysee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

