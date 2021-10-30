Left Menu

Non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and two other accused in connection with an extortion case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:14 IST
Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and two other accused in connection with an extortion case. As per official information, this warrant has also been issued against Vinay Singh and Riaz Bhati, accused in the same case. At present, Bhati is absconding.

The application was filed in court by the Mumbai Crime Branch. A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

