2 held with over 150 kgs of illegal firecrackers in Delhi

On Thursday, while patrolling in Paharganj, the police came across Lal who was selling firecracker in Paharganj near his residence, Deputy Commissioner or Police central Shweta Chauhan said. In the other incident, the police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered 46 kg firecrackers, officials said, adding that the accused was identified as Akash, a resident of Budh Vihar here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police arrested two men from separate places and recovered over 150 kg of illegal firecrackers from them, officials said on Saturday. The police nabbed 49-year-old Girdhari Lal with 115.1 kg of illegal firecrackers in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said. On Thursday, while patrolling in Paharganj, the police came across Lal who was selling a firecracker in Paharganj near his residence, Deputy Commissioner or Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. In the other incident, the police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered 46 kg firecrackers, officials said, adding that the accused was identified as Akash, a resident of Budh Vihar here. Akash was found selling crackers at his home. During enquiry 40 Kg illegal firecrackers were recovered from his possession and he was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, adding the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

