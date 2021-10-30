Assam by-elections: 69.60 pc voter turnout recorded at close of polling

An estimated 69.60 percent of 7.96 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam till 5 pm on Saturday when polling ended, an official said.

Voting has been peaceful in the five seats - Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra.

Polling was conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The highest voter turnout of 76.71 percent was recorded in Gossaigaon, followed by Thowra (75.07 percent), Bhabanipur (74 percent), Tamulpur (62 percent), and Mariani (61.62 percent), the official of the state Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

No untoward incident has been reported so far from the five constituencies, the official said, adding that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed in 1,176 polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)