40-year-old beaten to death in Kota by 5 men after altercation

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by five men in Surya Nagar area here after an altercation over a drunk comment, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Shashi Bhumlia, was a resident of Surya Nagar which comes under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station of the city.

In her complaint to the police, Reena, the wife of the deceased, said her husband who was drunk then had got into a scuffle with a neighbor named Pintu alias Rakesh on Friday morning, Kota city Superintendent of Police Vikas Pathak said. Following the altercation, Pintu went back to Bhumlia’s house with three of his brothers-in-law and a friend from neighbourhood, and thrashed him till he went unconscious, Pathak said. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and took unconscious Shashi to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Pintu and his neighbor Ranjeet (33) from Surya Nagar, and Aakash Narwal (27), Vishal Narwal (25), and Shekhar (29), his three brothers-in-law, from Indira Nagar where they live, the SP said.

All five have been booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code, he said. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after post mortem on Saturday morning, Udyog Nagar Police Station SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal said. Bhumlia was still in bed on Friday morning when he was roughed up by the five men, who were allegedly miffed by abusive remarks he had made against them in drunken state, the SHO said. PTI COR VN VN

