Nagpur red light area: 2 cellars to hide women found, sealed

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:35 IST
Two cellars to hide commercial sex workers during raids were found in the Ganga Jamuna red light area in Nagpur, after which Lakadganj police sealed them, an official said on Saturday.

The police had gone to a room in the area on Friday as part of the panchnama after a minor girl was found on October 21, the official said.

''While one cellar we found was around 6 feet by four feet, capable of hiding 8-10 girls in case of a police raid, the other was 6 feet by 2 feet built as a wall cavity. Both these cellars were sealed on Friday,'' he said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the minor's case and a woman has been booked, he added.

