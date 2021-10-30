Two soldiers critically injured in blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:39 IST
Two Army personnel were critically injured in an explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The exact nature of the blast is not immediately known, they said.
According to the officials, the blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. Both the injured personnel were evacuated to a nearby military hospital and their condition is stated to be “critical”, they said.
Further details are awaited, they added.
