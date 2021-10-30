Criminal cases against two DMK ministers quashed

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI) The Madras High Court has quashed criminal cases pending against two DMK ministers -- T M Anbarasan and Ma Subramaniam -- and 16 others before the Special Court for cases against MPs and MLAs in the City.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar quashed the proceedings, while allowing two criminal original petitions from the 18 persons on October 27.

Anbarasan is presently state Minister for Rural Industries, while Subramanian holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

The charge against the petitioners was that they had indulged in violence during a civic bye-election in April, 2005. They had allegedly also set fire to the car of A Santosh, the then councillor of 136th division, who had lodged the complaint.

Allowing the petitions, Justice Nirmal Kumar noted that there was nothing to show the presence of smell and traces of petrol in the damaged car. The person, who had lost the vehicle (the complainant), clearly stated that the accused were not the cause for the fire and he had mistakenly given their names. The petitioners and the complainant belong to rival political parties and there seems to be some animosity among them and on the date of occurrence, a surcharged atmosphere prevailed due to corporation bye-election. The complainant also was not sure the reason for the fire on his vehicle. There was nothing on record to show that the vehicle was set on fire by using petrol. The Observation Mahazar and Rough Sketch were not referred to by any of the witnesses. Further, the statements and documents had reached the court belatedly. No reason was given for the delay.

Above all, the case was pending without any progress for nearly a decade. ''In view of the above, continuation of the proceedings against the petitioners would amount to abuse of process of law,'' the judge said and quashed the proceedings pending before the Special Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)