Include 3 more sites in Netaji circuit: Odisha-based organisation

An Odisha-based organisation on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include three more sites in the Netaji tourist circuit being mulled by the Union government.

Netaji Subhas Birth Soil Yatra convenor Debiprasad Prusti demanded the inclusion of Vakkom in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, Madras central prison, and Balasore town in Odisha in the circuit.

“The Netaji tourist circuit will remain incomplete without the inclusion of these three places. “Their non-inclusion would be an injustice to thousands of soldiers of Indian Independent League (ILL) and the Indian National Army (INA),” Prusti said. The Centre has drawn up plans to promote sites across the country associated with Bose through curated tours, as part of events to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind government, officials in the tourism ministry had said.

The Cuttack-Kolkata-Andamans route, among one of the sites, will include Netaji's childhood home in Cuttack, his first school -- Stewart School -- and his high school -- Ravenshaw Collegiate School.

On September 10, 1943, four youths -- Vakkom Khader, Anandan, Fauja Singh, and Satyen Bardhan – were sent to the gallows in Madras jail, Prusi said.

They were members of a group of 20 who had entered colonial India, travelling from Penang in what was then Malaya, to work with underground groups. All 20 had been arrested and tried in court. “How can their supreme sacrifices be omitted?” Prusti asked, pointing out that more than 60 per cent of the IIL and INA soldiers were from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The INA which was initially headed by Captain Mohan Singh before Subhash Chandra Bose came to lead it in 1943, was the armed wing of the League. Prusti also demanded that Balasore Town Hall in Odisha where Netaji delivered a speech as Forward Bloc president must be included in the Netaji tourist circuit. PTI HMB MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)