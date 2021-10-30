Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Khartoum - Reuters witness
30-10-2021
Hundreds of thousands of people marched on Saturday in the Sudanese capital in protest against this week's military coup, calling for a restoration of civilian rule, Reuters witnesses said.
People opposed to the coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called for protests across the country on Saturday.
