Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam's Karimganj district

Four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for traveling without valid documents, a police officer said.

The arrests were made from a bus at Churaibari on Friday night, he said.

“The suspected Bangladeshi nationals were going from Agartala to Guwahati, from where they would have proceeded to Chennai. They had entered India through Tripura two days ago,” the official said.

All four were produced before a court here on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody, he said.

