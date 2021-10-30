Sudan security forces shoot dead 2 protesters, doctors say
30-10-2021
The Sudan Doctors Committee, a professional union, says security forces have shot dead two people during a mass protest against the country's recent military coup.
Saturday's fatal shootings came despite repeated warnings by the United States and the United Nations that the new military rulers must show restraint and allow peaceful protests.
